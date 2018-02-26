Springlike weather early in the week

We’re getting a taste of spring a few weeks early.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear this morning, then sunny and breezy, with a high at 59.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Clouding up by afternoon, with a few isolated showers by late in the day, windy and a high at 65.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday, then cooler on Wednesday, with a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 63. Breezy, with a light south wind increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 65.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers or drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of rain or drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 39.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain or drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of showers or drizzle after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 50.