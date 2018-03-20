Springlike weather on its way

Still cool today, but a nice midweek warmup is coming.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. Cloudy, with a high at 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 62.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 39.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 71.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 52. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 65.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 73.