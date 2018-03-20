Springlike weather on its way

Still cool today, but a nice midweek warmup is coming.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. Cloudy, with a high at 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 30.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 62.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 39.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 71.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 52. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 29.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 65.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 42.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 73.