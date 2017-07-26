St. Francis Health Foundation gives $250,000 to Valeo

Valeo Behavioral Health Care has received a $250,000 donation from St. Francis Health Foundation in support of operations for the primary care clinic. Bill Persinger, CEO of Valeo, believes it will go towards helping those without insurance.

“We recognize the problem of the uninsured in Shawnee County,” said Persinger. “In particular, how we can get the uninsured to a physician. That funding is going to fill a really significant gap in the community.”

The gift is intended to provide much needed primary care, behavioral health, dental and specialty care as needed.

“We have a deep respect and appreciation for the work our partners at Valeo do to support the healthcare needs within our community, and recognize the importance of the services provided at the primary care clinic for a vulnerable patient population,” said St. Francis Health Foundation Board of Directors Chairman Lucky DeFries. “The opportunity to use dollars from the St.Francis Foundation to ensure this important work continues was a decision our Foundation board was committed to and excited to support.”

Persinger believes that Valeo’s partnership with Washburn University and St. Francis Health Foundation form a solid basis for moving forward towards improved health outcomes for Shawnee County residents who experience mental illness.