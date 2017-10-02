St. Francis sale nearing completion; buyers announce new name for hospital

The sale of Topeka’s St. Francis hospital has moved one step closer to completion.

Nearly five months after it was announced that the University of Kansas Health System and Ardent Health Services would take over operations at St. Francis Health, a spokesperson for Ardent said Monday that the groups have signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the hospital from Denver-based SCL Health.

The hospital will be renamed The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus upon the closing of the sale, which is expected by November 1.

According to a news release, the agreement finalizes the terms and conditions of the sale and represents a significant milestone in the partnership’s bid to acquire the health system. The two organizations announced their plans to form a joint venture partnership to purchase St. Francis Health in May.

The joint venture will operate under the name Topeka Health Systems, LLC. Ardent will manage day-to-day operations of THS.

“We have completed an important step toward a new beginning for the associates, physicians, patients and community members who depend on St. Francis,” said Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System. “We are pleased to move forward with a new name that celebrates the promise of our partnership while honoring the hospital’s rich legacy.”

Before the sale can be finalize, the deal must obtain regulatory approval from the Kansas Attorney General and various state regulatory agencies.

“The finish line is now in clear sight and we look forward to becoming a part of the Topeka community in the near future.” said David T. Vandewater, president and chief executive officer of Ardent.

Kansas AG Derek Schmidt says his office will start taking public comments on the proposed sale this week.

The public comment period is the next step in Schmidt’s review of the terms of sale and is required by Kansas law.

“Since SCL announced its intent first to close, and later to sell, St. Francis, we have been engaged in a thorough review of the proposed transaction to ensure compliance with Kansas law,” Schmidt said. “I anticipate the public comment period to be the final step necessary for our review, and I encourage anyone with information about the proposed sale and asset conversion to file comments and bring that information to our attention. The purpose is to ensure our review is complete and does not miss any pertinent issues.”

The two-week public comment period begins on Wednesday, October 6 and runs through October 17.

Comments filed will become part of the public record and can be submitted online at www.ag.ks.gov/st-francis.