St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® builds hope with Floor Signing event

Sponsors, community leaders, and local patient families gathered Wednesday afternoon at the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Topeka to write messages of hope on the home’s foundation before flooring was installed.

This year’s sponsors include Alpha Media Topeka’s Big Country 94.5, Drippé Construction, Miller’s Reserve, KSNT, Furniture Mall of Kansas, Schwerdt Design Group, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Bosch, among others.

The Dream Home, located in Miller’s Reserve at 7600 SW Lowell Lane, is the first of its kind to be built in Topeka. Valued at an estimated $415,000, the single-family house is approximately 3,100 square feet and includes 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, as well as a covered outdoor area with a lower level wet bar.

Local construction company, Drippé Construction, Inc., was selected from a number of area builders to design and to build the Dream Home.

“I got a call out of the blue from Nicole and her group at St. Jude wanting to know if we were interested in building a St. Jude’s home,” said President of Drippé Construction, Inc. Mike Drippé. “We learned that it was a benefit that they put on that they do throughout the country to raise money for St. Jude’s hospital. As we got to talking more, we thought that we might have a fit and we just decided that Topeka and Shawnee County had been so good to our company, as we’ve grown, that we felt that we had reached a point growthwise and maturity wise that we were ready for a project that would allow us to give back.”

One person who is excited to see the Dream Home become a reality is Lance Feyh, whose son Daegen was a former local St. Jude patient.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic about it,” said Feyh. “This is something that they had been doing in other communities and to finally have it in Topeka is really amazing. My son, Daegen, was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was two and a half. That initial diagnosis was from KU Med in Kansas City. But, what people don’t realize is those doctors in Kansas City were in contact with doctors in Memphis, where St. Jude is located, to find the right protocol for the type of cancer that Daegen had. So, from day one, St. Jude had been involved with Daegen’s treatment. So, for me, things like this are important because the funds that are raised help another family not go through what I’ve had to go through.”

For more than 25 years, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has remained one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® nationwide. To date, more than 450 houses have been awarded and the program has raised more than $375 million for St. Jude. Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from programs, just like this one, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids, regardless of their financial situation.

Participants can purchase a $100 ticket for a chance to win the Dream Home, which will be given away on June 14, 2018. However, of the 6500 tickets allocated for the contest, less than 2500 tickets remain. Tickets reserved by April 27 will be eligible in a special Early Bird Prize drawing — a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Schwerdt Design Group.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 800-846-2640 or visiting dreamhome.org.

