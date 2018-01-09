St. Jude Dream Home construction begins in Topeka

The city of Topeka is one of 30 cities to host one of the St. Jude Dream Homes, which will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Dream Home, which is located in the Miller’s Reserve subdivision, is set for completion in early April 2018.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide and has raised more than $350 million. All funds raised through the program will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“The Dream Home is a tremendous idea to help raise money for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and we’re working with KSNT in support of their project to build this Dream Home and to sell tickets and raise money for the kids at St. Jude and we’re just happy to do that,” said Alpha Media Topeka General Manager Larry Riggins. “

In addition to Alpha Media Topeka, this year’s Dream Home is made possible by Drippe’ Construction, KSNT, Miller’s Reserve, the ladies of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, and national sponsors, Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Bosch, among others.

“We were called out of the blue by St. Jude and, right away, we saw this as a great opportunity to do some community projects,” said Drippe Construction Vice President of Operations Dan Riccomini. “But, more importantly, to bring awareness for who St. Jude is and how they help our families, not just locally, but across the world.”

The Dream Home is part of a giveaway organized by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® where attendees will learn how they can enter to win the soon- to- be constructed house, and other high-end prizes by purchasing a $100 raffle ticket.

Only a limited amount of tickets will be available, starting in early April 2018, and all proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit St. Jude and its mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Although the Dream Home is the first of its kind in Topeka, it is not the first time that Alpha Media Topeka has played a major role in supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’ve had the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon since 1981 and this is just another way to help and support the hospital and raise money to help cure childhood cancer,” said Riggins.

For more information, visit dreamhome.org.