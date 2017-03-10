Topeka Radiothon nets $90K for St. Jude

Over the course of two days, people in the Topeka community and beyond dug deep into their pockets to help support a global research project that works to provide treatment for terminally ill children.

Alpha Media Topeka’s St. Jude Radiothon raised a total of $90,380 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

St. Jude has spent the last 55 years researching catastrophic pediatric disease and treating children struck with those illnesses.

This year marks the second that Country Legends 106.9 joined its Alpha Media sister station Big 94.5 Country in the effort to raise money for the research facility founded by entertainer Danny Thomas.

That partnership helped set a new milestone when a record-breaking kick-off when 100 people called in on the Radiothon’s first day to become a partner in hope. In total, more than 200 called in to the Dr. Pepper phone bank to become a partner in hope.

A St. Jude partner in hope is a donor who commits to a monthly pledge of $20 or more.

Alpha Media Topeka Market Manager Larry Riggins says the Radiothon has become a labor of love and seeing this kind of dedication from listeners makes it even more special.

“We have done the Radiothon since the beginning of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids and it’s something we’ll continue to do because this is one of the most important things radio can do to eliminate childhood cancer,” Riggins said. “I want to thank everyone who became a Partner in Hope or renewed their partnership this year. You have joined the battle to fight childhood cancer, because, as Danny Thomas said, ‘No child should die in the dawn of life.”

Joining Alpha Media Topeka in the fight against childhood cancer was title sponsor Envista Credit Union, State Farm Agent Jim Garrison and the team of volunteers who manned the constantly-ringing phones.

St. Jude Regional Development representative Emily Drover says 100-percent of the money donated by callers goes directly to St. Jude to find its life-saving children’s cancer research and treatment efforts.

“What’s more amazing is that the families never see a bill. Money donated ensures all families need to worry about is helping their child live,” Drover said. “It’s so fun to see local communities come together to support these people who they’ve probably never met. I love seeing everyone rally behind our cause.”

The St. Jude Radiothon is an annual event, but donations to St. Jude can be year-round at stjude.org.