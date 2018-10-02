St. Marys High School Junior Class Has Parking Lot Yard Sale Planned

Prom Night is a special high school memory for many.

It’s when juniors and seniors come together in a decorated evening of relaxation and fun to remember forever.

But, Prom Night is typically an expensive formal affair hosted by the Junior Class for the graduating Seniors, generally requiring some sort of special fundraising effort.

The Junior Class at St. Mary High School is no exception.

“This year, St. Mary’s Juniors are conducting a Parking Lot Yard Sale Saturday, Oct. 6, from 7 a.m., to 4 p.m.,” announced Mrs. Emily Moore, class sponsor.

“There’ll be many different sellers with just about everything imaginable offered all in one location,” she insisted.

That’ll be the St. Marys High School Parking Lot at 601 East Lasley Street in St. Marys.

Everybody’s welcome to consign sale items, and everybody’s invited to come check out the vast selection.

“Then, everyone can purchase and take home exactly what they need, even though they didn’t realize it was needed until coming to the parking lot yard sale,” Mrs. Moore noted.

Reservation deadline has been extended to Friday afternoon, Oct. 5, for those desiring to participate in the massive yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Consignments should be confirmed with Mrs. Moore, at 785-215-5277, or mooree@kawvalley.k12.ks.us.

Information can also be obtained through those connections.