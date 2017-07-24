Assault victims give conflicting statements to police

Topeka police say detectives are receiving conflicting statements from two men injured in an altercation Monday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Langdon says officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of SW Lincoln regarding a disturbance. A man at the scene told officers he was in a fight with an acquaintance.

A short time later, police were called the Kwik Shop at 1700 SW Washburn for a possible stabbing. The person who called 911 said he was injured in the altercation on SW Lincoln.

Langdon says both men claim they were assaulted by the other with a “big stick.”

Langdon says there are no independent witnesses to the altercation and detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Both men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Their names have not been released.