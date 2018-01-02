Stabbing on New Year’s Eve sends one to hospital

On December 31st around 11 p.m., Topeka Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of SW High on a report of several male subjects armed with knives in a parking lot beating another male subject. All involved subjects had left prior to officer’s arrival. Officers were then called to a local hospital for a subject with injuries consistent with having been stabbed.

The victim advised officers he was struck several times with a knife after having an altercation with a known subject over a game. The victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Officers responded back to the SW High location to locate the suspect in this incident. Deques Brown, 35, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Department of

Correction for aggravated battery and a warrant from another county.