WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


19°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds SW 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy24°
15°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy25°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear26°
11°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear34°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
34°

Stabbing on New Year’s Eve sends one to hospital

by on January 2, 2018 at 11:02 AM

On December 31st around 11 p.m., Topeka Police Department officers responded to the 2100 block of  SW High on a report of several male subjects armed with knives in a parking lot beating another male subject.  All involved subjects had left prior to officer’s arrival.  Officers were then called to a local hospital for a subject with injuries consistent with having been stabbed.

The victim advised officers he was struck several times with a knife after having an altercation with a known subject over a game.  The victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Officers responded back to the SW High location to locate the suspect in this incident.  Deques Brown, 35, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Department of
Correction for aggravated battery and a warrant from another county.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.