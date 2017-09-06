Stabbing occurs in Lawrence, victim transported by helicopter to trauma center

The Lawrence Police Department responded to a stabbing at the 100 block of West 14th Street this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:00 in the afternoon. The victim was a 30-year-old male who had suffered at least one stab wound in the parking lot of 121 W. 14th St.

“The victim was transported via medical helicopter to an area trauma center with injuries that are reported to be serious but not life threatening,” said Officer Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department.

The helicopter for the victim landed at Lawrence Memorial Central Middle School but the incident was not associated with the school. The suspect in the incident has not been located but is known to the victim.

“There is no known threat to the general public at this time related to the incident,” said Officer Fennelly. “Officers and detectives are working to locate the suspect.”