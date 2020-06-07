Stabbing suspect arrested in central Topeka
A stabbing suspect was arrested early Sunday morning in central Topeka.
On Friday, June 5 officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to the 2100 block of SW Edgewater Terr. on a report of a possible stabbing.
The victim, an adult female, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.
Officers developed information at the scene and an attempt to locate was issued for 37-year- old Victorio G. Peres. Peres is known to the victim.
Peres was located Sunday, June 7 at around 2:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of SW Garfield Ave. He was taken into custody without incident.
Peres was arrested and later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: Aggravated Battery Battery
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368- 9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234- 0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.
All persons charged with a criminal offense are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.