Stabbing suspect arrested in Topeka

Topeka police have made an arrest in a Monday stabbing in Oakland.

According to a release, Monday morning a male subject arrived by personal vehicle at a local hospital suffering from stab wounds.

The aggravated battery occurred in the 200 block of NE Grattan, between subjects known to one another.

An investigation was conducted and as a result, 49-year-old Michael E. Frison Jr. of Topeka was arrested and booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated battery and possession of marijuana.