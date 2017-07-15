WIBW News Now!

Stafford County woman convicted in murder case

by on July 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM (4 mins ago)

A south-central Kansas woman has been convicted of fatally shooting her husband last year.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office says that jurors found 36-year-old Misty Salem guilty Friday of one count of second-degree intentional murder in the death in March of last year of 41-year-old Samuel Salem at the couple’s Stafford home.

Police who responded to reports of gunfire found Samuel Salem on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

KAKE-TV reports that Samuel Salem’s death was the first homicide in more than 20 years in 1,000-resident Stafford.

Misty Salem’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

