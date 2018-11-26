Stand Together asking Americans to Donate the Difference between now and Giving Tuesday

Stand Together believes the most important work being done in America today is the result of everyday people solving problems in their own communities.

“At Stand Together, we are working to break the cycle of poverty in communities across the country,” said Executive Director Evan Feinberg. “We do so by finding the very best non-profit organizations. We call them social entrepreneurs, that are delivering personal transformation in the lives of the least fortunate.”

The facilitator for smaller non-profit organizations is asking Americans to donate the money they saved on holiday gifts to their partner organizations.

“As Americans are finding deals around the country, spending literally millions of dollars on Black Friday through Cyber Monday, we’re offering them an even more exciting deal,” said Feinberg. “That’s to contribute to these amazing non-profits that we support. If they make that contribution, not only will it count, because the organizations are so effective, but we’re going to make it count by doubling their investment by matching every contribution they make.”

The donation process is simple and it’s entirely online.

“They can go to standtogetheragainstpoverty.org,” said Feinberg. “They will find over a hundred of the most amazing non-profit organizations in the country. They can find organizations that match their passions and their interests who they believe will make a big difference in their community and they can go ahead and make a contribution right there and we’ll match every single one.”

The matching gifts are available through Giving Tuesday, November 27.