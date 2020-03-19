Standardized tests cancelled this year, virtual tests not allowed
Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson on Thursday said state standardized tests will be cancelled this year because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Watson told reporters that because the U.S. Department of Education doesn’t allow virtual testing, tests are off this year unless something changes “dramatically.” Governor Laura Kelly announced an executive order on Tuesday that temporarily shuttered schools.
“It would just be impossible for it to be done in the manner that it should be done from a confidentiality perspective,” Watson said of the school tests.
A Kansas education task force rolled out guidelines to help school districts, teachers and parents navigate remote learning.
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and three City Council members have quarantined themselves after being told two people at a conference they attended last week have the coronavirus.
Whipple and council members Becky Tuttle, James Clendenin and Brandon Johnson attended the National League of Cities conference in Washington D.C. The group informed attendees on Tuesday that two people who tested positive for the virus were at the conference. Whipple said he feels fine but that he will work from home “out of an abundance of caution.”
Six members of the city council in Kansas City, Missouri, who attended the same conference were also self-quarantined.