Standoff near 2 Lawrence schools ends after suspect surrenders

An hours-long standoff that took place near two Lawrence schools ended without incident Tuesday.

The standoff in the 2500 block of Scottsdale Street started just after 7 a.m. when police officers were called to check on someone believed to be suicidal, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.

Officers at the scene determined the man was possibly armed with a weapon described as a “long gun.” Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots fired from inside the house several hours before police arrived.

Authorities blocked off streets in the west Lawrence neighborhood and alerted administrators at nearby Sunflower Elementary and Southwest Middle schools. Access was restricted to both buildings to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Rhoads says officers spent several hours on the phone with the man before he voluntarily disarmed and came outside. He then surrendered and was taken into custody.

The standoff ended around 2 p.m.

The man’s name was not immediately released.