State Agencies Make Allowances For Storms

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered Executive Branch agencies to assist Kansans impacted by severe weather the evening of Friday, April 29th.
The Kansas Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will waive fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates, and vehicle registrations for those who were affected.
The affected areas are Butler, Dickinson, Greenwood, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Sedgwick, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties.
Revenue’s Division of Vehicles will waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations; waive any fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses, and/or identification
KDHE’s Division of Health will waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas birth certificates, and waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas marriage certificates.
KDHE’s Division of Environment will work with County Emergency Managers to processapprovals for Disposal Without Permits for damaged/destroyed structures, debris, and livestock.