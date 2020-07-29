      Breaking News
State Agency Slow in Releasing Documents

Jul 29, 2020 @ 4:48am
Photo: Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Kansas’ child welfare agency balked at releasing records about a 3-year-old girl whose battered body was found this month, despite a 2018 law that aimed to make such documents more transparent.

That law says those documents are public records in the event child abuse or neglect results in a child fatality or near fatality.

Prosecutors have charged Olivia Ann Jansen’s father and his girlfriend with murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Olivia’s body was covered with bruises, and she died of a brain bleed.

The girl’s grandparents said they had raised concerns about her safety with child protective services.

The AP filed a request with the Department of Children and Families on July 13 seeking copies of any records concerning reports of alleged abuse or neglect about the girl.

The agency told the AP that the records are not open to the public because it has not completed its investigation of whether Olivia died as a result of child abuse or neglect.

