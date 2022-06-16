State AG’s Write Corps About Energy Hearings

Twenty-one state attorneys general, including Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, have written a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about energy.
The attorneys general objected to its proposed review of Nationwide Permit 12 – or NWP 12.
The permit is one of several regulatory actions that govern the activities related to pipeline and other energy infrastructure projects, including construction and routine maintenance.
The Corps is required to review NWP 12 every five years, and seek public comments.
However, this current review is the second in two years, and the attorneys general argue that the review is redundant and will harm the domestic energy industry.
They contend that changing the rules will undermine projects that are already underway across the country.