State Announces Rural Highway Funding
The state has announced 16 counties have received approximately $8.5 million through the Kansas High Risk Rural Roads, or HRRR Program.
The HRRR program is a state/local partnership designed to improve safety on off-system rural roads.
This year’s HRRR selections include 16 counties with total projects costs of $11 million.
When Coronavirus Relief Funds and Highway Infrastructure Program funds became available earlier this year, the Kansas Department of Transportation was able to distribute twice the funds typically available for HRRR annually.
Kansas HRRR funds cover 90-100 percent of total project cost, with the counties making up the difference if required.
The counties awarded are Cherokee, Coffey, Comanche, Ellis, Harvey, Hodgeman, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Miami, Montgomery, Morton, Ness, Phillips, and Rawlins.
KDOT received more than 30 applications.
HRRR project funding ranged from $62,000 to $1.4 million.