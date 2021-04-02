      Weather Alert

State Attorney General Writes Online Retailers About Fake Cards

Apr 2, 2021 @ 7:22am

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has called on the CEOs of three online platforms to act immediately to prevent the sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Schmidt wrote the CEOs of Twitter, eBay, and Shopify, as reports of fraudulent cards that have the appearance of being issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began appearing in online marketplaces.

Legitimate vaccination cards are given by health care providers when they administer the vaccine.

People who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card, or add it in themselves, making it appear they have been vaccinated when they have not.

Schmidt wants the companies to monitor their platforms for ads selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards and take down those ads when they find them.

He also wants the companies to keep the information about the ads and the people who were behind them.

You May Also Like
258 Arrests Made in Topeka Sweep
Manhattan Man Fined, Banned
University President Accused of First Amendment Restrictions
Holton High School Locked Down Monday
WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Reno County Farmer Jim French
2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD