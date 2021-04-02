State Attorney General Writes Online Retailers About Fake Cards
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has called on the CEOs of three online platforms to act immediately to prevent the sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Schmidt wrote the CEOs of Twitter, eBay, and Shopify, as reports of fraudulent cards that have the appearance of being issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began appearing in online marketplaces.
Legitimate vaccination cards are given by health care providers when they administer the vaccine.
People who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card, or add it in themselves, making it appear they have been vaccinated when they have not.
Schmidt wants the companies to monitor their platforms for ads selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards and take down those ads when they find them.
He also wants the companies to keep the information about the ads and the people who were behind them.