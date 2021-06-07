      Weather Alert

State Board Recommends Disbarment of Prosecutor

Jun 7, 2021 @ 6:48am

A state board has unanimously recommended that the Kansas Supreme Court disbar a prosecutor who is accused of misleading juries in two separate cases, actions that caused them to be overturned by higher courts.

The Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys argued that Jacqie Spradling embraced a “win at all costs” attitude in two cases: a 2012 double homicide case and a 2016 rape and sodomy case, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Spradling is accused of falsely leading a jury to believe that Dana Chandler in Shawnee County had violated a protection order obtained by her ex-husband, who was killed along with his fiancé.

No abuse order was ever found to have existed.

Similar accusations were made against Spradling in the case of Jacob Ewing, a Jackson County man convicted in the rape and sodomy case.

In both cases, appeals courts tossed out the convictions.

