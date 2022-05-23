State Broadband Grants Announced

Governor Laura Kelly has announced the 11 recipients of the Broadband Acceleration Grant program resulting in more than $10 million of investment in high-speed broadband access across 10 rural Kansas counties.
Launched in 2020, the Broadband Acceleration Grant is a ten-year, $85 million program with a goal of bringing broadband access to Kansas communities.
This second year of the program brings the total broadband infrastructure investment in Kansas communities to more than $70 million since 2020.
The $5 million in grant funding for 2022 will be combined with an additional $5 million in matching funds, results in more than $10 million for broadband infrastructure in Kansas communities.
The projects were selected following a competitive funding round, and all proposed projects were made available for public review.
To encourage input, a public comment period was included in the process, ensuring transparency and community feedback in the process of making awards.
The program is funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.