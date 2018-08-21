State budget bill includes more school drills, says KASB advocate

A new provision in this year’s budget bill changes how many disaster and crisis drills schools are required to do by law.

“I think a lot of people in the education community were kind of taken aback,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “This had been introduced as a bill very late, never got a hearing and then was just put in the final budget bill, so it’s only a one-year provision.”

The provision calls for four fire drills, three tornado drills and nine crisis drills that shall include, but are not limited to, intruder response drills and lockdown drills.

“This did cut back a little bit on the number of fire drills you have to have,” said Tallman. “It requires, in effect, some kind of safety drill every month. I think that we are going to be asking our members for input on this, kind of see how the year goes, to see whether there will be something done permanently next year.”

Current state regulations prohibit emergency preparedness drills from being announced beforehand. However, due to concerns that the emergency drills could frighten some students and/or students could be injured, the office of the State Fire Marshal has issued a statewide variance allowing the drills to be announced within 5 minutes of it taking place. The response of students will need to be tailored to the drill being conducted.

“A fire drill, it’s pretty much clear, you want to get kids out of danger and that is likely going to be out of the building,” said Tallman. “Tornado drill, it may be getting them to a safe place. An intruder drill or something like that, it may be more a lockdown situation where the drill is you stay in the room, the door is locked, you remain quiet, you don’t open the door.”

In the worry of intruders and shooters, it’s a very different kind of situation. In Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolaus Cruz set off the fire alarm to get kids out of the rooms and began shooting.