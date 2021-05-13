State Buildings to Reopen in June
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that State of Kansas offices will return to normal operations effective beginning June 13th.
Kelly says that by the end of this month, all state employees will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Due to vaccinations, the widespread availability of rapid testing, and substantially reduced numbers of new positive cases being reported, the State of Kansas has determined it is safe to return to normal operations – with certain conditions.
Masks or other facial coverings will continue to be required for all State of Kansas employees and visitors to any facilities under the jurisdiction of the Governor.
Signs and floor markings will continue to be used throughout buildings to reinforce the importance of physical distancing.
Agencies may continue to allow employees to work remotely in situations where adequate social distancing cannot be maintained, or as approved by the agency head.