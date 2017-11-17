State Championship Football Games Set

Friday’s sub-state games across Kansas has set the stage for the eight state championship matchups, to take place next Saturday across Kansas.

Shawnee County was shut out of the state finals after Hayden and Silver Lake suffered defeats. The Wildcats fell 37-21 to Frontenac in a 4A-II sub-state contest, while Silver Lake was edged 17-14 by Sabetha in their 3A semifinal.

Listed below are Friday night’s scores and the state championship matchup for each class.

6A:

Blue Valley North 44, Blue Valley 37

Derby 53, Wichita Northwest 41

Final: Derby (11-1) vs Blue Valley North (8-4) @ Welch Stadium, Emporia

5A:

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Mill Valley 21

Bishop Carroll 29, Goddard 17

Final: Bishop Carroll (11-1) vs St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1) @ Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg

4A-I:

Bishop Miege 56, De Soto 24

Andale 20, McPherson 13

Final: Andale (12-0) vs Bishop Miege (12-0) @ Hummer Sports Park, Topeka

4A-II:

Frontenac 37, Hayden 21

Holcomb 34, Scott City 13

Final: Holcomb (11-1) vs Frontenac (9-3) @ USD 305 District Stadium, Salina

3A:

Sabetha 17, Silver Lake 14

Marysville 30, Phillipsburg 24

Final: Marysville (12-1) vs Sabetha (12-1) @ Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

2-1A:

St. Mary’s Colgan 15, Olpe 12

Smith Center 51, Plainville 0

Final: Smith Center (11-1) vs St. Mary’s Colgan (10-2) @ Lewis Field Stadium, Hays

8 MAN I:

St. Paul 43, Burlingame 34

Hoxie 44, Spearville 20

Final: Hoxie (11-1) vs St. Paul (11-1) @ Fischer Field, Newton

8 MAN II:

Hanover 36, Pike Valley 24

Hodgeman County 42, Otis-Bison 16

Final: Hodgeman County (10-2) vs Hanover (12-0) @ Fischer Field, Newton