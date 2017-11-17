State Championship Football Games Set

Friday’s sub-state games across Kansas has set the stage for the eight state championship matchups, to take place next Saturday across Kansas.
Shawnee County was shut out of the state finals after Hayden and Silver Lake suffered defeats. The Wildcats fell 37-21 to Frontenac in a 4A-II sub-state contest, while Silver Lake was edged 17-14 by Sabetha in their 3A semifinal.
Listed below are Friday night’s scores and the state championship matchup for each class.
6A:
Blue Valley North 44, Blue Valley 37
Derby 53, Wichita Northwest 41
Final: Derby (11-1) vs Blue Valley North (8-4) @ Welch Stadium, Emporia
5A:
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Mill Valley 21
Bishop Carroll 29, Goddard 17
Final: Bishop Carroll (11-1) vs St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1) @ Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg
4A-I:
Bishop Miege 56, De Soto 24
Andale 20, McPherson 13
Final: Andale (12-0) vs Bishop Miege (12-0) @ Hummer Sports Park, Topeka
4A-II:
Frontenac 37, Hayden 21
Holcomb 34, Scott City 13
Final: Holcomb (11-1) vs Frontenac (9-3) @ USD 305 District Stadium, Salina
3A:
Sabetha 17, Silver Lake 14
Marysville 30, Phillipsburg 24
Final: Marysville (12-1) vs Sabetha (12-1) @ Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson
2-1A:
St. Mary’s Colgan 15, Olpe 12
Smith Center 51, Plainville 0
Final: Smith Center (11-1) vs St. Mary’s Colgan (10-2) @ Lewis Field Stadium, Hays
8 MAN I:
St. Paul 43, Burlingame 34
Hoxie 44, Spearville 20
Final: Hoxie (11-1) vs St. Paul (11-1) @ Fischer Field, Newton
8 MAN II:
Hanover 36, Pike Valley 24
Hodgeman County 42, Otis-Bison 16
Final: Hodgeman County (10-2) vs Hanover (12-0) @ Fischer Field, Newton