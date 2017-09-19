State closes unlicensed adult care facility in Topeka

An adult care home in Topeka has been shut down by the state for operating without a license.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said Monday that Twin Lanterns, located at 125 SW Western Avenue was operating as an unlicensed adult care home for individuals with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges.

Owners Ronald Wayman and Tamera Coolberth (Atherton) had been advertising the facility as an adult foster home.

After an inspection in August, KDADS issued a cease-and-desist order to the owners.

A motion for temporary and permanent injunction filed by KDADS was recently granted by District Court Judge Franklin Theis. The judge also signed a restraining order and temporary injunction to close the facility and an Order to Show Cause why the injunction should not be made permanent.

According to a news release, Wayman previously told KDADS that he discharged individuals living in the residence to the Topeka Rescue Mission and family or friends. The agency has been unable to verify that statement and Wayman has not yet provided a list of the individuals who had been living in the home.

KDADS requested the list in order to confirm whether the individuals were being appropriately cared for and housed.

Earlier this year, The City of Topeka gave notice to Twin Lanterns that it was in violation of city zoning codes because the operators were running an unlicensed group home without a conditional use permit.

A Show Cause hearing has been scheduled for September 29. The temporary injunction remains in place pending the outcome of that hearing.

