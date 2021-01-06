      Weather Alert

State Coffers Still Being Filled

Jan 6, 2021 @ 5:50am

The State continues to pull in the money.

Kansas’ December total tax collections continues the state’s trend of outperforming the estimate, and outperforming the previous, pre-COVID December.

Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%, for the month with $770.2 million collected.

That is a $13.6 million, or 1.8%, increase from the previous December.

For December, retail sales tax collections were 0.5%, or nearly a million dollars more than the same month of last fiscal year. Compensating use tax collections grew 34.4%, or $13.4 million, over last December with the collection of $52.1 million.

Individual income tax collections were $306.7 million; an increase of 2.2%, or $6.7 million, above the estimate.

Corporate income tax collections were $99.2 million for the month, or 65.4%, more than estimated.

That is $8.5 million, or 9.4%, more than last December.

