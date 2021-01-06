State Coffers Still Being Filled
The State continues to pull in the money.
Kansas’ December total tax collections continues the state’s trend of outperforming the estimate, and outperforming the previous, pre-COVID December.
Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%, for the month with $770.2 million collected.
That is a $13.6 million, or 1.8%, increase from the previous December.
For December, retail sales tax collections were 0.5%, or nearly a million dollars more than the same month of last fiscal year. Compensating use tax collections grew 34.4%, or $13.4 million, over last December with the collection of $52.1 million.
Individual income tax collections were $306.7 million; an increase of 2.2%, or $6.7 million, above the estimate.
Corporate income tax collections were $99.2 million for the month, or 65.4%, more than estimated.
That is $8.5 million, or 9.4%, more than last December.