State Continues Bringing in More Money Than Expected

The State of Kansas is still bringing in far more money than they thought they would.
Total tax collections for December were over 890 million dollars.
That is 7.8 percent more than the monthly estimate.
It’s also a 15.6 percent growth over December of 2020.
Individual income tax collections were 355 million, which is 35 million more than the estimate.
Corporate income tax collections were 132 million, which is 22 million more than what was expected.
Retail sales tax collections were 224 million for December.
That is 2 percent more than the estimate.
Compensating use tax collections were 69 million.
That is 2.2 million dollars, or 3.3 percent, more than the estimate.