State Continues To Pull In More Money Than Expected

Kansas government continues to bring in millions of dollars per month more than expected.
October continued the trend of Kansas’ total tax collections being more than the estimate as total tax collections were over $662 million for the month.
That is almost 19%, or $104 million, more than the estimate.
That is also $66 million, or 11%, more than the same month of last year.
Individual income tax collections were $301 million, which is 18% more than the estimate.
Corporate income tax collections were $40 million for the month.
That is 167%, more than the estimate.
Retail sales tax collections were $227 million, which is 8.4% more than the estimate.
Compensating use tax collections were $67 million, which is 23% more than the estimate.
The last time the state had tax collections below the monthly estimate was July of 2020.