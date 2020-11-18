      Weather Alert

State COVID-19 “Air Traffic Control” Being Set Up

Nov 18, 2020 @ 6:07am

Kansas health officials on Tuesday urged communities to take stronger action as more hospital rooms are devoted to caring for coronavirus patients and hundreds of doctors, nurses and other workers are quarantined, leading some surgical procedures to be delayed.

The Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Doctor Lee Norman, said a system that he likened to air traffic control for coronavirus patients is being put in place, so nurses from rural hospitals can make a single call to find a larger hospital that can take their sickest patients.

In some cases, nursing and doctors have been spending up to eight hours looking for a large hospital with an opening.

Norman said these rural communities can’t leave it entirely to the state to help.

“Number one, they need to help themselves,” he said during a call with officials from the University of Kansas Hospital. “They have been, I think, very slow to come on board with the anticontagion measures that we know work.”

You May Also Like
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week - 11/11/20
Sectional Playoffs Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights - Nemaha Central vs. Osage City
WATCH: Sectional playoffs Envista Credit Union Game of the Week - Nemaha Central vs. Osage City
Changes to the Shawnee County Emergency Order
Emergency Order of Local Health Officer – Changes to Gathering and Event Capacity Limits, Addition of Remote Working Provision