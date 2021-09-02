State, Dillon’s Team Up To Give Cash For Vaccinations

To encourage vaccinations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Laura Kelly and Dillons Health have announced a new vaccine incentive program.
All newly vaccinated Kansans 12 and older are eligible to receive $50 per dose, $100 total.
Vaccines will be administered at one of 17 Dillons pharmacies (listed below) across the state.
Gift cards will be available on a first-come first-serve basis; Kansans who receive their vaccines at the select Dillons locations will receive a form and a pre-stamped envelope after each dose.
Once KDHE receives the completed form, a $50 Visa gift card will be mailed to the mailing address provided in the form.
COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost.
If recipients have insurance, they should present their insurance card, but if recipients do not have insurance the vaccine will still be provided at no cost.
No appointment is needed.
Stores that are part of the cash incentive:
