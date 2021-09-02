      Weather Alert

State, Dillon’s Team Up To Give Cash For Vaccinations

Sep 2, 2021 @ 6:51am

To encourage vaccinations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Laura Kelly and Dillons Health have announced a new vaccine incentive program.

All newly vaccinated Kansans 12 and older are eligible to receive $50 per dose, $100 total.

Vaccines will be administered at one of 17 Dillons pharmacies (listed below) across the state.

Gift cards will be available on a first-come first-serve basis; Kansans who receive their vaccines at the select Dillons locations will receive a form and a pre-stamped envelope after each dose.

Once KDHE receives the completed form, a $50 Visa gift card will be mailed to the mailing address provided in the form.

COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost.

If recipients have insurance, they should present their insurance card, but if recipients do not have insurance the vaccine will still be provided at no cost.

No appointment is needed.

Stores that are part of the cash incentive:

Barton County:

  • 4107 10th Street, Great Bend, KS 67530

Ellis County:

  • 1902 Vine Street, Hays, KS 67601
  • 517 West 27th Street, Hays, KS 67601

Finney County:

  • 1211 Jones Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846
  • 1305 East Kansas Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

Ford County:

  • 1700 North 14th Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

Geary County:

  • 618 West 6th Street, Junction City, KS 66441

McPherson County:

  • 1320 North Main, McPherson, KS 67470

Pratt County:

  • 1108 East 1st Street, Pratt, KS 67124

Riley County:

  • 130 Sarber Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502
  • 1101 Westloop Place, Manhattan, KS 66502

Saline County:

  • 2350 Plane Avenue, Salina, KS 67401
  • 1235 East Cloud Street, Salina, KS 67401
  • 1201 West Crawford, Salina, KS 67401

Seward County:

  • 1417 North Kansas, Liberal, KS 67901

Sumner County:

  • 1111 West 8th Street, Wellington, KS 67152

Thomas County:

  • 1605 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701
