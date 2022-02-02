State Executive Branch in Shawnee County Closed Wednesday

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state offices in Shawnee County to be closed on Wednesday February 2nd.
The declaration takes effect at 9:00 pm Tuesday, February 1st and remains in effect until 11:59 pm Wednesday, February 2nd. A reassessment of weather conditions will be made on Wednesday to determine if the declaration will be extended into Thursday, February 3rd.
This declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who are working in their offices located in Shawnee County. Those employees who are able to work remotely have been instructed to do so.
This declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of Government. Their designated representative will make a separate declaration for those employees if appropriate.