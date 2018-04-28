State Fair bill to keep sales taxes passes House Saturday

A bill designed to allow the Kansas State Fair to do maintenance and improvements through keeping the sales tax money that is collected on the fairgrounds in Hutchinson passed the Kansas House Saturday afternoon.

“When it was in the Senate, they amended it to require that the State Highway Fund’s portion of the sales taxes would continue to go to the State Highway Fund and the rest of the state’s portion of the sales taxes would be retained,” said Republican Representative Don Schroeder, who carried the bill. “That amount of money is estimated to be about, just under $300,000 annually. Currently, what we have in statute is a $300,000 statutory appropriation that goes to the State Fair. However, the thing about that is, most years they have not gotten that amount. The appropriation has been reduced.”

Though there were some amendments attempted to broaden the bill to change further tax policy, those were found to not be germane to the underlying bill and so what could have been contentious ended up being relatively routine, as the bill passed with just 2 votes against it on Final Action, though it was amended on the floor to take out a provision that would have put a sunset on the tax disbursement after a decade. It now heads back to the Senate for a final vote.