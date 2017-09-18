State Farm® Safety Assist program aids over 1,300 travelers

Kansas Turnpike Authority’s State Farm Safety Assist program had a successful summer season. During the summer program’s 2017 tenure, over 1,300 travelers were assisted.

“Our support of the State Farm Safety Assist program embodies our ‘good neighbor’ philosophy,” said Ed Gold, State Farm advertising director.

“It also underscores the continued commitment State Farm has to auto safety, while helping people recover from the unexpected, which is the heart of the State Farm mission.”

The summer program, which runs from Wichita to the Oklahoma border, has come to an end for the 2017 season. However, the program runs year-long in the heavily traveled stretch of the Turnpike, from Topeka to Kansas City. The State Farm Safety Assist technicians travel the Turnpike aiding drivers with roadway incidents, looking for debris on the road and assisting with traffic accidents.

“Our safety technicians have had a variety of calls this year,” said Rachel Bell, KTA Director of Business Services & Customer Relations.

“From the usual flat tires to overheating vehicles, we’re glad we have this service as an extra layer of customer service during the busy summer travel months.”

Vicki H., an assisted motorist, commented on the service: “Came to my aid on the Kansas turnpike. In 100 degree weather he assisted my husband with equipment etc. to fix my flat tire. Very nice and made sure we had cold water to drink. Kevin, thank you for your wonderful help and for your professionalism as well.”