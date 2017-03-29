State Fire Marshal Clarifies; Non-Profits Allowed To Take Fireworks Orders Pending Delivery Date

New policy clarified by the Kansas Fire Marshal will allow charities to sell fireworks without owning fireworks stands.

“That’s a high barrier to entry for a lot of non-profits, because of the manpower required, of having them staffed all the time and the cost of setting it up,” said Fire Marshal spokesman Kevin Doel. “This opens up the ability to leverage fireworks sales as a fundraising tool for non-profits in Kansas.”

The fireworks must end up in potential revelers hands at the same time of year, though.

“They have to be delivered during the normal, retail fireworks season,” said Doel. “It’s between June 27th and July 5th of each year.”

This should make fundraising easier for those who might want to do it door to door or online.

“They can collect orders whenever they would like,” said Doel. “They just have to deliver them during the normal fireworks season.”

Some local jurisdictions have more stringent fireworks restrictions. Check with your local fire department for details.