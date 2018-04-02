State Fire Marshal’s office assisting with investigation of fire that killed two Sunday

State investigators are assisting at the scene of an Easter Sunday garage fire that killed two people.

According to a release from the Kansas State Fire Marshal, the Investigation Division of that office is looking into the cause of a fire in northern Shawnee County at 4806 NW Redwood Drive on Sunday.

No foul play is suspected, but 56-year-old Phillip Lee was pronounced dead at the scene and 83-year-old Patricia Lee died as a result of her injuries from the fire.

Soldier Township fire crews confined the flames to the garage. Fire crews were called out around 10 a.m. Sunday.