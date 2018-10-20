State Football Brackets Released

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released the brackets for the state football playoffs across eight classes late Friday night.

In class 6A, the two Topeka schools will stay at home for round one. Topeka High is the fourth seed in the West and the Trojans will play Hutchinson at Hummer Sports Park. Washburn Rural is seeded fifth out West and hosts Garden City.

Seaman and Shawnee Heights will host first-round games in the 5A East bracket. The T-Birds are the seventh seed and host Blue Valley Southwest. The Vikings are seeded eighth and will welcome Sumner Academy to Don Pierce Field at Seaman Stadium. Also in the 5A East bracket, Topeka West is the 13th seed and will play at Mill Valley, while Highland Park is the 16th seed and visits St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Hayden Wildcats enter the 3A playoffs as the champions of District 3. That sets them up with a first round matchup against a familiar foe, Holton, who finished fourth in District 4.

Below are the brackets for all eight classes.

6A



5A



4A



3A



2A



1A



8-MAN I



8-MAN II

