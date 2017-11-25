State Football Champions Crowned

After a full day of football, the high school season came to an end with eight state champions crowned on Saturday.

In Class 6A, Blue Valley North as claimed their first state title with a 49-42 win over Derby in Emporia. The Mustangs snapped Derby’s two-year run as 6A champs.

Bishop Carroll returned to the top of Class 5A with a 38-28 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Pittsburg. It’s the fourth title for the Eagles, and first under first-year head coach Dusty Trail.

Bishop Miege’s reign continued in 4A-I as they routed Andale 47-7 in Topeka for their fourth straight state title and eighth overall. The 4A-II title game, contested in Salina, was won by Holcomb, who beat Frontenac 40-20 for their second championship. The 4A classes combine for the 2018 season.

In the first 3A title game that didn’t involve Silver Lake or Rossville since 2009, the Sabetha Bluejays captured their second ever state title with a 7-6 win over Marysville in Hutchinson.

The 2-1A title went to long-time powerhouse Smith Center, who toppled St. Mary’s Colgan 43-7 in Hays. It’s the ninth title in the Redmen’s storied history.

Hoxie is home to a state football champion for a first time ever after they pummeled St. Paul 54-14 in the 8-Man I final. In the 8-Man II final, Hanover won their second straight title and fifth overall by hanging on to defeat Hodgeman County 54-48.