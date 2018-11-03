State Football Sectionals Set

Three teams from Shawnee County live to play one more week of football after victories in the regional round of the KSHSAA State Football Playoffs on Friday night.

The Topeka High Trojans are moving on to the sectional round for the first time since 2012 after a comprehensive 56-21 victory over Washburn Rural. The Trojans have won eight straight games and are 9-1 on the season. They will carry the banner for the city of Topeka moving forward after the city’s other four surviving teams suffered defeats. In addition to Washburn Rural, Seaman and Shawnee Heights were eliminated in the 5A postseason and Hayden was upset in the 3A regionals.

Rossville and Silver Lake are both moving on as well. Rossville beat Maur Hill-Mount Academy 21-14 while Silver Lake blasted McLouth 63-12 in 2A regional play.

Below are the brackets going into sectional play.

