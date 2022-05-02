State Grocery Tax Dropped…Eventually

Kansas has moved to phase out the nation’s second-highest state sales tax on groceries, but Republican lawmakers wouldn’t have the state decrease consumers’ bills until after Democratic Governor Laura Kelly faces reelection in November.
Eliminating the six-point-five-percent tax is Kelly’s most visible legislative initiative this year, to get the GOP-controlled Legislature to eliminate the whole tax on July 1st.
The Republican plan would phase out the tax over three years, dropping it to four percent in January, to two percent in 2024, and zero in 2025.
The House voted 114-3 to approve the Republican plan after the Senate voted 39-0 to pass it.
The bill goes next to Kelly, who promised to sign it.
Only 13 states charge any sales tax on groceries.
Kansas’ rate is second only to Mississippi’s seven percent.