State Heating Cost Assistance Available

National gas costs are projected to rise by 30 percent this winter, while energy costs are expected to be six percent higher, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Kansas Corporation Commission.
There is, however, a state program that might help with those bills.
The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides an annual benefit to help qualifying households pay winter heating bills.
Persons with disabilities, older adults, and families with children are the primary groups assisted.
Income eligibility requirements are set at 150 percent of the federal poverty level.
The level of benefit varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel, and utility rates.
Applications are available at local Department for Children and Families offices.