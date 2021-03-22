State Income Tax Deadline Extended
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that Kansas 2020 individual income tax, fiduciary income tax, and Homestead or Property tax relief refund claim filings are extended to May 17th, bringing the state in line with the Internal Revenue Service tax-filing and payment deadline extension.
If a balance due is paid on or before May 17th, penalty and fees will not be imposed.
These extensions are outlined and executed through Kansas Department of Revenue Notice 21-01.
Kelly said that families are still assessing the full scope of the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic.
She says that extending the deadline gives relief for Kansans to fully account for the pandemic’s impact and complete their state returns accurately.
No additional forms are required to benefit from the extension.
It is important to note that the due dates for Kansas individual estimated tax payments has not changed.