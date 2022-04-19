State Internships Now Online

There is now a State of Kansas Internship Program online portal. It is meant be a one-stop resource for Kansans interested in serving as interns for the State of Kansas.
The State of Kansas Internship Program hopes to reach students across the state, partner with educational institutions, and assist all agencies in identifying, placing, and training interns.
The goal of the program will be to expose interns to public service and state operations, and to develop a pipeline for state recruitment.
Interns will potentially include undergraduate and graduate students, high school students, adult learners, transitioning military veterans, and post-retirement individuals.
Internship opportunities will be offered year-round, and the first professional development events will begin in June.
Prospective interns can learn more at admin.ks.gov/internships