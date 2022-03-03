State Keeps Exceeding Revenue Estimates

February was another month of Kansas tax collections being well ahead of projections.
Total tax collections in Kansas for February were just over $502 million.
That is $18.7 million, or 3.9%, more than the February estimate.
Individual income tax collections were over $183 million.
That is $6.6 million below the estimate.
However, income tax refunds are being issued much quicker than in prior years.
The increase in refunds total $21 million more paid out compared to the same month of 2021.
Corporate income tax collections were over $23 million, which is $12.4 million, or 112.8%, more than the estimate.
Retail sales tax collections were about $195 million, which is $5.2 million, or 2.8% more than the estimate.
Compensating use tax collections were more than $59 million, which is 8% more than the estimate.