WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Clear
Feels Like 63°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy64°
40°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear73°
46°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear78°
46°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy64°
39°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy44°
24°

State lawmakers wary of projected school spending savings

by on February 20, 2017 at 3:30 PM (36 mins ago)

Kansas legislators are skeptical of estimates for projected savings in spending on public schools included in Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget proposals.

The debate over the numbers came as legislative committees had hearings Monday on proposals for elements of a new education funding formula.

Brownback’s budget proposals assume that two measures would save the state $47 million during the fiscal year that begin in July and $89 million in the fiscal year beginning in July 2018.

One measure would have all 286 school districts participate in a single health insurance plan for their employees and another would centralize the purchase of some supplies and services.

Brownback’s figures are based on a 2016 efficiency study commission by the Legislature. But both districts and legislative auditors have questioned the numbers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.