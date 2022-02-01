State Legislator Facing Two Charges

A state legislator has been charged with two traffic violations over his late November arrest on Interstate 70, but not with driving under the influence, the Highway Patrol says.
Democratic state Representative Aaron Coleman of Kansas City faces charges of speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle as required by law over a November stop.
A complaint claims Coleman was driving 92 miles per hour when the speed limit was 75.
Together, the charges could result in several hundred dollars in fines.
Coleman has been embroiled in controversy since he ran for the House in 2020, when he acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women.
The Kansas Highway Patrol initially said he had been arrested in Douglas County on suspicion of DUI, but a decision on charges waited on the report on the substances in Coleman’s body at the time of the stop.