State Looking for Spending Ideas

The state has a few billion dollars in COVID relief funds from the federal government, and they’re looking for ideas on how to spend it.
The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas – or SPARK – Executive Committee is inviting Kansans to share their investment ideas before February 16th.
The online submission form for proposing a SPARK investment idea is available by going to this webpage.
In making decisions, SPARK will prioritize sustainable programs and investments through one-time use of funds, as opposed to substantial expansion of existing services.
They also want to be flexible within investment strategies, and ensure results are measurable to enable tracking and transparency.