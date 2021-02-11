State Moving to Vaccinate Teachers
School districts are rushing to vaccinate their teachers in preparation for an eventual return to a full reopening of classrooms.
Governor Laura Kelly told leaders of the Legislature that about 60% of the state’s school districts have started vaccinating their teachers and staff.
She met with lawmakers after the state Department of Education recommended that school districts allow middle and high school students to resume full-time in-person instruction if precautions are taken.
The state is inoculating teachers as part of its second round of vaccinations, which also extended eligibility to people ages 65 and older, prisoners, and essential workers such as law enforcement officers.
A spokesperson for the Kansas National Education Association said teachers are eager to get vaccinated, but are facing obstacles such as having to figure out where and how they can prove their eligibility, all while having to work a full school schedule.